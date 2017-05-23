These are the Top Selling Sneakers of April

Air Jordan 11 Low "Cherry." Jim Holtan.

Retro Air Jordans continue to perform well in retail.

According to data provided by The NPD Group, the top-grossing sneaker for April 2017 was the Air Jordan 11 Low. The Air Jordan 11, however, was not the only retro Air Jordan basketball style to make the top 10. Also on the list is the Air Jordan 4.

Air Jordan 11 Low “White/University Blue,” $174.99; footlocker.com

Nike was the big winner in terms of number of styles on the list for April. The athletic behemoth had four styles in the top 10, including the Tanjun, the Air Huarache, the Revolution 3 and the Air Force 1 Low.

Adidas followed Nike with three styles in the top 10: the Superstar, the NMD Runner and the Tubular Shadow.

Adidas Superstar (Men’s), $59.98 to $89.99; finishline.com

Adidas Superstar (Women’s), $45.49 to $99.99; finishline.com

Matt Powell, VP and sports industry analyst with The NPD Group, in an email referred to Adidas having three looks in the top 10 as “very unusual,” and said having multiple models doing well is “further evidence of the brand’s success.”

In an interview with Footwear News on Monday, Powell applauded Adidas’ recent ability to offer several desirable styles to the consumer.

“Adidas is doing a great job of diversifying itself from a few styles that were significantly driving the business: the Superstar and Stan Smith in 2016, to many other styles now, which is a much healthier place to be,” he said.

The other style without a Nike, Jordan or Adidas logo to make the list is the Converse Chuck Taylor Oxford Low.