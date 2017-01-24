The Top 10 Sneakers from the Liberty Fairs NYC Expo

Gola Classics Harrier.

Sneaker fans, prepare to have lighter wallets.

The fall ’17 season has some promising sneaker looks, which were on display at the opening of the Liberty Fairs NYC trade show. It began today and also takes place Wednesday at Pier 94. Established brands and newcomers from around the world offered a glimpse at the season’s latest and greatest styles, which included performance and lifestyle looks.

Check out 10 of the most eye-catching silhouettes shown on the expo floor.

When Footwear News profiled Gola in May 2016, the label said it was banking on big sales of its Harrier style for fall ’16. And with the shoe turning 50 in 2018, it will continue to focus on the heritage style. The Harrier push will be bolstered by must-have fall ’17 colorways (shown above) that retail for $85.

Fila Cage 17 and 96 Quilt

It’s hard to find a brand with a larger stable of heritage drops for fall ’17 than Fila. The label has numerous iterations of classic basketball styles — including the Cage 17 and the 96 Quilt — arriving throughout the season. The Cage 17 will retail for $90, and the 96 Quilt (a classic worn by NBA great Grant Hill) will retail for $96.

Fila Cage 17. Peter Verry.

Fila 96 Quilt. Peter Verry.

Asics Gel Diablo

The West Coast athletic standout has a rich heritage that sneakerheads love. And for fall ’17, the brand is unleashing a shoe sure to sell quickly that hasn’t seen retail shelves since the 1990s — the Gel Diablo. The style will retail for $130.

Asics Gel Diablo. Peter Verry.

Brandblack Delta

Brandblack has stellar offerings throughout 2017, highlighted by its Delta basketball silhouette. What makes this shoe stand out is its Vibram outsole, which the label proclaimed is the first basketball shoe in the marketplace to use one. The Delta is a holiday ’17 release and will retail for $150.

Brandblack Delta. Peter Verry.

Fronteer Aqua Solo

Jon Tang has worked with Kith in the past, so it’s only fitting that his upstart label, Fronteer, is sold at the renowned boutique retailer. (Kith was his first retail account.) Tang is ready to unleash Fronteer’s outdoor-inspired — and functional — looks into the marketplace, including the Aqua Solo. Inline iterations of the Aqua Solo, featuring a Vibram outsole, will retail for $120. Fronteer will also offer a collab with Manastash using the Aqua Solo look, which drops in April.

Fronteer x Manastash Aqua Solo. Peter Verry.

Worldboots Lees

Footwear industry newcomer Worldboots has only had footwear in the market since November, but it already has looks that are sure to secure some closet space. The Lees, an atypical fashion-meets-function style that’s hand-stitched in Korea, is in stores now. The shoe retails for $259.

Worldboots Lees. Peter Verry.

Plein Sport Basho

The show offered a first look at Plein Sport, a luxury athleticwear label — different from the popular athleisure category. The brand — which launched in Europe in spring ’17 and debuting stateside in the fall — is defined by its ability to offer high-end sneakers you can actually train in. The fall product is led by its Basho training shoe, which retails for $350.

Plein Sport Basho. Peter Verry.

Diadora Sportswear B.Elite and Titan Weave

Diadora had a strong 2016, resurging in the lifestyle space, and it will look to keep the momentum going through fall ’17. To bolster its presence in the marketplace, the brand will deliver more updated classic styles. Woven and jacquard uppers are big for the season for the brand, which appear on the B.Elite tennis shoe ($90) and the Titan Weave running silhouette ($100).