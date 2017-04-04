Romo Retires: The Top Cleat Moments of the Quarterback’s Dallas Cowboys Career

View Slideshow Tony Romo, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. REX Shutterstock.

Tony Romo is walking away from .

Multiple reports today have stated the beloved Dallas Cowboys quarterback will give broadcasting a go rather than playing for a new NFL team. After suffering an injury in the 2016 NFL preseason, Romo was replaced as the team’s starter by rookie Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 13-3 record, winning the NFC East and securing a playoff berth.

Romo, who signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in 2003 after not being selected in the NFL Draft, ends his professional football career with 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns. His career totals in the two categories are the best in Dallas’ history, besting franchise legend Troy Aikman, who ended with his run with the team with 32,942 yards and 165 TDs.

Throughout his career, Romo laced up cleats when taking on opponents from several athletic standouts including Nike, Reebok, Starter and Under Armour.

Tony Romo in the 2016 NFL preseason wearing Under Armour cleats. REX Shutterstock.

With the football great retiring, Footwear News looked back at Romo’s top cleat moments. Click through the slideshow below to see what he accomplished while wearing a Dallas Cowbots uniform.

