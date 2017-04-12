Former NFL Star Tony Romo Shoots Around With the Dallas Mavericks in the Under Armour Curry 3

Former NFL star Tony Romo (left) driving on Dallas Mavericks forward Yogi Ferrell. REX Shutterstock.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo announced last week that he was hanging up his cleats and walking away from football. But could Romo be making a run in pro basketball a possibility?

OK, a career in the NBA for a former 36-year-old star in the NFL is a long shot, but that didn’t stop the Dallas Mavericks from bringing him on the court for warmups Tuesday night. Romo suited up with the team and participated in warmups before the Mavericks took on the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Romo drained jumpers and worked his way onto the layup line pre-game while wearing the Under Armour Curry 3. The performance-ready basketball sneakers of NBA star Stephen Curry were executed in the Dallas Mavericks colors, boasting a white upper, a blue midsole and a light gray outsole.

Although multiple reports state Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, wanted Romo to get some playing time in the game itself, NBA commissioner Adam Silver shot down the idea.

Romo was an unlikely success story in the NFL. After going undrafted in the 2003 draft, the quarterback signed with the Cowboys as a free agent. He got his first start in the league on Oct. 29, 2006, and ended his career with 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns.