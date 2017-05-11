Toms Encouraging Support For Charitable Causes With ‘One Day’ Initiative

Toms has created limited edition “Give Pins”, which they are giving out free with purchase at Toms stores on May 12. Courtesy Photo

Lifestyle brand Toms never tires of giving back. On May 12, the company known for its One-for-One giving format, is launching a new initiative — One Day — designed to raise awareness for the wide range of causes it supports.

Toms is asking its supporters to choose the causes and gives they are most passionate about, to show family, friends and the world, what they stand for.

There are three ways to participate:

Toms has created limited-edition Give Pins, which they are encouraging their fan base to wear throughout the day. Pins will be available free with purchase at Toms outposts.

The brand will also be launching downloadable digital stickers on iMessage so supporters can share their give of choice with friends and family digitally throughout the day.

The company is asking supporters to wear the colors that correspond to specific gives, furthering public support of the initiative.

Toms products always have a One-for-One give unique to each product category. For every pair of shoes purchased, a new pair is given to a child in need. For every pair of Toms eyewear purchased, an individual in need receives sight-saving surgery, prescription glasses or medical treatment.

For every Toms Roasting Co. coffee purchase, a 140 liters of safe water is provided to someone in need. For every Toms bag purchased, training and vital materials are provided for skilled birth attendants.

For every Toms High Road backpack bought, training is provided to school staff and crisis counselors to help prevent and respond to instances of bullying. For every Toms Apple watch band purchased, a year of solar power light is provided to a family in need.

