Tomas Berdych Wore Novak Djokovic’s Face on His Shoes at Wimbledon

Tomas Berdych in his semifinals match against Roger Federer on July 14. REX Shutterstock

Novak Djokovic had to retire from his Wimbledon quarterfinals match against Tomas Berdych on Wednesday due to an elbow injury.

While it was a huge disappointment for the three-time Wimbledon and 12-time Grand Slam champ, Berdych decided to pay homage to Djokovic by wearing his face on his sneakers.

Yup, you read that right. In Berdych’s semifinals match on Friday against Roger Federer, Berdych wore the exact same Adidas sneakers Djokovic wears, which feature a sketch of Djokovic’s face on the tongue of the sneaker. Djokovic wears Lacoste clothes, but he still wears the Adidas Novak Pro, his signature shoe with the brand.

Novak Djokovic on July 12 after retiring from his quarterfinals match against Tomas Berdych. REX Shutterstock

Berdych is sponsored by Adidas and has been wearing the shoes throughout the Grand Slam tournament.

Tomas Berdych wearing Adidas in his semifinals match against Roger Federer on July 14. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Berdych’s Adidas sneakers with Novak Djokovic’s face on the tongue. REX Shutterstock

Federer ended up beating Berdych in the semifinals 7-6(4), 7-6(4) 6-4.

Want more?

Venus Williams Will Square Off With Garbiñe Muguruza in the Wimbledon Women’s Final

Fila-Sponsored Sam Querrey Stuns Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton’s Wimbledon Sandals Are Just $99