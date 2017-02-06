Tom Brady Wears Under Armour Cleats During Record-Setting Super Bowl LI Win

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REX/Shutterstock

After trailing 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons late in the third quarter, the New England Patriots bounced back to win Super Bowl LI in overtime and claim their fifth championship ring. Quarterback Tom Brady led the way for the Patriots in his trademark Under Armour cleats.

Brady went 43-for-62 and set a Super Bowl record with 466 passing yards, surpassing former NFL great Kurt Warner’s record of 414 yards. Brady also passed for two touchdowns and powered the Patriots to a Super Bowl record 25-point comeback.

The Patriots’ rally began late in the third quarter, when Brady connected with running back James White for a 5-yard touchdown that swung momentum in New England’s direction. The Falcons went scoreless in the fourth as the Patriots’ comeback continued, sending the game into overtime — yet another first for the Super Bowl.

New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the Super Bowl. REX/Shutterstock

In addition to Brady’s phenomenal showing, LeGarrette Blount led the Patriots in rushing with 31 yards while White led all receivers with 110 yards and 14 receptions.

Although Brady’s exclusive Under Armour cleats are not for sale, Nike released a New England Patriots championship collection featuring apparel and footwear that you can shop here.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wearing Under Armour cleats during Super Bowl LI. REX/Shutterstock

Want more?

Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots Players Wear Sold Out Adidas Ultra Boost Cleats During Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl Stars Who Have Made Political Statements Recently

Sneakers to Wear for the Super Bowl That Are in Your Team’s Colors