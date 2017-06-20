Tom Brady Takes Up Tai Chi During China Trip

The NFL star is touring the country to promote Under Armour's new sleepwear line. Rex Shutterstock

New England Patriots quarterback and recent Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who spent Father’s Day weekend touring China, has been immersing himself in local traditions.

The Under Armour athlete, who showed off his prized Lombardi Trophy possession at the Great Wall of China on Sunday, today practiced the ancient martial art of tai chi, which promotes self-defense and inner peace.

“The sound of silence,” he posted on Instagram, referencing the Beats by Dre headphones he was wearing in the photo.

The NFL great is on a promotional tour of the country for the athletic brand. Brady is promoting the launch of Under Armour’s athlete recovery sleepwear. He made his first stop in Beijing on June 18, with a multicity tour through China and Japan taking him to Shanghai and Tokyo.

The recovery-focused sleepwear line “is designed to help your body recover faster and promote better sleep,” said a company statement.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be able to connect with the people in China and Japan, experience the incredible culture and share my love for the game with my fans,” Brady said in a statement last month. “The tour will be rewarding for me as I experience Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo; I hope to learn more about the next generation of athletes in Asia and to inspire them to always push boundaries through hard work, dedication, humility and perseverance both on and off the field.”