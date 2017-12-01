NFL Star T.J. Watt Will Wear Cleats to Support a Dick’s Sporting Goods Charity

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rex Shutterstock

During Week 13 of the current NFL season, football players will lace up custom cleats to showcase the charities nearest and dearest to their hearts. And one star of the sport will be wearing a look inspired by a Dick’s Sporting Goods charity.

For My Cause My Cleats, T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers will be rocking “Sports Matter” cleats — designed by artist SolesBySir — to support the athletic goods retailer’s initiative to help underfunded youth sports programs throughout the country. The retailer’s Sports Matter program was launched in 2014, and since its inception, Dick’s Sporting Goods said it has devoted $50 million to the cause.

T.J. Watt’s shoes for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats week. Instagram: @solesbysir

And Keeping Watt’s cleats together on the field will be the Sports Matter Green Laces, which are available for purchase at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Each sale donates $2 to the charity.

The defensive standout will lace up the cleats during Pittsburgh’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

T.J. Watt holding his NFL My Cause My Cleats week look. Instagram: @_tjwatt42

