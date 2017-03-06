Adidas Is Releasing a Limited-Edition NMD Collaboration on March 18

An on-foot look at Titolo's Adidas NMD XR1 Trail collaboration. Adidas

Adidas Originals’ wildly popular NMD franchise is showing little signs of slowing down in 2017. Later this month, the NMD’s XR1 Trail variation will receive the Consortium collaboration treatment courtesy of Swiss retailer Titolo.

Inspired by Switzerland’s snowcapped landscapes, the Titolo x Adidas NMD XR1 Trail is constructed with an all-white Primeknit upper for a breathable, socklike fit. The knit is supported by leather overlays at its side panels and heel, while Titolo branding appears on the tongue of the left shoe.

The Titolo x Adidas NMD XR1 Trail features a Primeknit upper, full-length Boost midsole and a trail-inspired outsole. Adidas

As always, this NMD XR1 Trail is cushioned with Adidas’ beloved Boost midsole while tonal EVA plugs provide additional support. The sneaker’s icy inspiration is alluded to again on the translucent blue rubber outsole, which uses an aggressive traction pattern intended for trail use.

Priced at $180, this collaboration launches exclusively at Titolo on March 18. A second release will follow from select Adidas Consortium retailers worldwide on March 25.

A detailed look at the Titolo x Adidas NMD XR1 Trail’s translucent outsole. Adidas

Models wearing the Titolo x Adidas NMD XR1 Trail. Adidas

