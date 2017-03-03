How Timberland Is Making a Difference With Shoes Made From Recycled Trash

The Timberland Men's City Blazer Mixed-Media Boots in white canvas. Timberland

Adidas has its Parley for the Oceans shoes made from recycled ocean waste, and now Timberland is getting involved in the eco-friendly footwear movement with its own reclaimed designs.

In collaboration with self-proclaimed “responsibili-geeks” Thread, Timberland has released a footwear range constructed with fabrics made of recycled plastic bottles found in the streets and landfills of Haiti. According to Timberland, the fabric “not only contributes to a cleaner planet, but also creates thousands of jobs in developing nations.”

Thread founder and CEO Ian Rosenberger came up with the idea for the startup after visiting Haiti in the wake of a 2010 hurricane. “In addition to falling in love with the country, the two things I saw the most were the same thing I saw in every low-income country I’ve ever traveled to: a lot of poverty and a lot of trash,” Rosenberger said. “I literally wrote in my journal at the beginning of this process that if Haiti could turn trash into money, that equals good. It was that simple.”

The resulting collaboration comprises four Timberland models: the City Blazer Mixed-Media Boots, the Newport Bay Canvas Hiker Chukka, the Newport Bay 6-Inch Canvas Boots and the Newport Bay Canvas Chukka Shoes, which all come in various colorways. In addition to the shoes, the collection also includes bags and apparel.

“When you touch this material, you know it’s a premium canvas,” says Margaret Morey-Reuner, director of strategic partnerships at Timberland. “The boots and bags are soft, yet durable. They sit proudly and beautifully.”

Prices for the footwear range from $75 to $160, and the collection is available now from timberland.com.

The Timberland Men’s City Blazer Mixed-Media Boots in olive canvas.

The Timberland Men’s City Blazer Mixed-Media Boots in gray canvas. Timberland

The Timberland Men’s Newport Bay Canvas Hiker Chukka in gray canvas. Timberland

The Timberland Men’s Newport Bay Canvas Hiker Chukka in white canvas. Timberland

The Timberland Men’s Newport Bay 6-Inch Canvas Boots in white canvas. Timberland

The Timberland Men’s Newport Bay Canvas Chukka in olive canvas. Timberland

The Timberland Men’s Newport Bay Canvas Chukka in gray canvas. Timberland

The Timberland Men’s Newport Bay Canvas Chukka in white canvas. Timberland

