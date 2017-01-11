4 Ways Timberland Will Champion the Environment in 2017

Volunteers from Timberland gathered in 2015 to plant the 2 millionth tree in China’s Horqin Desert. Here, they pass buckets to water the newly planted saplings. Courtesy of Timberland.

It’s common for outdoor brands to participate in efforts that aim to preserve nature, but few commit to as many initiatives annually as Timberland does.

For 2017, the Stratham, N.H.-based label has plenty in store. Here are four big initiatives on tap for Timberland this year:

1. It will celebrate the 25th year of its employee volunteer Path of Service program, which gives employees up to 40 paid volunteer hours per year.

2. The company will engage in “Urban Greening.” As it works to double its retail footprint in five cities by 2020, Timberland will create or restore an equivalent amount of green space in those cities.

3. The brand will introduce the Eagle Bay Leather Boot in the fall, commemorating the 10th anniversary of its Earthkeepers boot, the style that set Timberland on the path of reducing the environmental impact of its merchandise. The new look was made under the Timberland Environmental Product Standards, which were introduced in 2016 and require that products be manufactured with eco-conscious materials when possible. The Eagle Bay Leather Boot — priced at $160 retail — boasts a 34 percent recycled rubber outsole and premium leather from a Leather Working Group silver-rated tannery.

4. Timberland will deliver two footwear styles in partnership with Thread International, a certified B Corporation that turns plastic bottles from Haiti and Honduras into fabric. The Newport Bay 2.0 Canvas Hiker ($80) and the City Blazer Fabric and Leather Boot ($160) will launch for spring ’17.

