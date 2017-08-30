Timberland’s Timeless 1978 Hiker Boot Is Back for the First Time Ever — for a Limited Time Only

Timberland 1978 Hiker Boot detail Timberland

A classic Timberland hiking boot is back in its original form for the first time ever.

The Timberland 1978 Hiker Boot was the brand’s original waterproof hiking shoe, but it’s been discontinued for decades. Originally built for mountaineers and hikers, the rugged men’s boots are a forgotten part of the outdoor brand’s heritage — but they’re back now, for a limited time only.

Timberland 1978 Hiker Boot Timberland

Timberland 1978 Hiker Boot “Claypot,” $250; timberland.com

This throwback look features original details including a “Claypot” brown leather upper and red leather laces, but has been updated with materials and technology for improved comfort. The 2017 iteration includes eco-friendly Timber-Dry membranes, anti-fatigue insoles, and durable Vibram rubber outsoles.

The 1978 Hiker Boot is available now for $250 from timberland.com and select retailers.

Timberland 1978 Hiker Boot ($250) Timberland

Timberland 1978 Hiker Boot toe detail Timberland

Timberland 1978 Hiker Boot sole detail Timberland

Timberland 1978 Hiker Boot Vibram outsole Timberland

Want more?

J-Lo Shows Sultry Streetwear Style in Timberland Boots With A-Rod on ‘Shade of Blue’ Set

VF Corp. Snaps Up Dickies’ Maker for $820 Million in Cash

The 8 Best Retailer Exclusive Men’s Shoes You Can’t Get Anywhere Else

The Shoes Jamie Foxx Wore in ‘Baby Driver’ Are Up for Auction

Vans & Timberland Parent Company See Sales Gains in Q2, Ups Outlook