Tiger Woods Issues Statement After Arrest: ‘Alcohol Was Not Involved’

Nike-sponsored golf star Tiger Woods has issued a statement after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the early hours of Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla., where he has a home.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

Woods has been recovering from back surgery he underwent recently. In a blog entry on his website posted on May 24, he expressed relief that the surgery had been successful.

“It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years. I could no longer live with the pain I had,” he wrote. “As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive. I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.”

Woods’ future in golf and his relationship with Nike are up in the air, but stay tuned for updates.

