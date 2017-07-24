Thrasher and Vans Are Dropping Flame-Covered Kicks on July 29

Thrasher x Vans sneakers Vans

Skateboarding mainstays Thrasher and Vans are collaborating on sneakers and apparel set to release this weekend.

Thrasher’s signature flame motif is used throughout the collection alongside more subtle looks including the iconic Vans checkerboard print. Made up of five different sneakers, the Thrasher x Vans collection includes two Slip-On Pros, two Sk8-Hi Pros and the new UltraRange Pro, which debuted in May.

All five sneakers in the Thrasher x Vans collection. Vans

The Sk8-Hi Pro is delivered in a black-based look with Thrasher’s logo across its side panels and red midsole piping, along with a black/brown iteration.

Meanwhile, the Slip-On Pro is executed in a look that spells out “Thrasher” across the right and left shoes and a second checkerboard-accented style.

Rounding out the group is the UltraRange Pro, a new Vans model equipped with technologies such as UltraCush Lite cushioning, a seamless LuxLiner construction and molded Duracap pigskin suede uppers.

Thrasher was founded in 1981 and has gone from a cult skate publication to a street style icon, beloved by hardcore skaters and streetwear fans alike.

The Thrasher x Vans collection arrives Saturday from select retailers.

Thrasher x Vans Sk8-Hi logo Vans

Thrasher x Vans Sk8-Hi black/brown Vans

Thrasher x Vans Slip-On logo Vans

Thrasher x Vans Slip-On checkerboard Vans

Thrasher x Vans UltraRange Pro Vans

