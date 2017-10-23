This Simple Shoe Hack Will Make Your Old Sneakers Look Brand New Again

Shoe cleaning hack. Twitter: @sarahtraceyy

By the time your sneakers start looking like the Converse Chuck Taylors in the image above, you’re probably already thinking about which pair will replace them in your closet — but not so fast; there could be a simple solution.

user @saratraceyy shared her shoe hack last week, and the images have received nearly 10,000 likes, while another tweet detailing her method has been liked over 300,000 times.

I am a miracle worker pic.twitter.com/BeivqBtdrv — halloween queen (@sarahtraceyy) October 15, 2017

According to the description, her process for cleaning white canvas shoes is actually quite simple. First, you’ll need to rinse the shoes and prepare a mixture of baking soda and detergent.

You’ll then want to gently scrub the mixture into the shoes with a toothbrush and let it settle into the material. Then, she recommends putting the shoes in the washing machine followed by drying them with baby powder.

While some social media users debated whether or not it was worth that much effort to bring a pair of Chuck Taylors back to life, the general consensus seems to be that this is a shoe hack worth keeping on standby.

ok rinse shoes, mix 1:1.5 of baking soda & detergent, scrub w toothbrush, let it sit for a while, rinse, put in washer, baby powder/dry🌞 https://t.co/D5Skp5ha3x — halloween queen (@sarahtraceyy) October 15, 2017

