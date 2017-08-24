This Retailer Is Rereleasing 10 Different Sold-Out Yeezys This Weekend

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" Haven

Australian sneakerheads are getting a second chance at some of the most coveted Adidas Yeezy releases in recent memory.

Retailer Sneakerboy is holding what it calls a Yeezy 350 retro raffle at its Chadstone location this weekend. Entries are open now through Saturday at 4 p.m. ACT and limited to one per customer. Winners will be announced during a public drawing at Saturday at 5 p.m. ACT.

Now for the fun part. Styles that will be included in the raffle include the “Moon Rock,” “Oxford Tan” and “Pirate Black” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s, along with the “Beluga,” “Black/Red,” “Black/White,” “Copper,” “Green,” “Red Stripe” and “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 makeups.

Find complete details on the raffle in the Instagram posts below.

