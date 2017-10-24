This Hybrid Air Jordan Sneaker Is Back for the First Time in 10 Years

In 2007, Jordan Brand combined six different classic Air Jordan sneakers to create the hybrid Air Jordan Spizike model. Inspired by filmmaker and longtime friend of the brand Spike Lee, the sneakers went on to become a polarizing yet prominent part of the years to come before eventually being shelved. But now they’re back once again.

The Spike combines the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 9 and Air Jordan 20. This particular black, red and green style was the second Spizike colorway to release, and it was also one of the most limited.

Air Jordan Spizike Nike

A decade later, this original Spizike makeup is back and can be purchased now for $175.

Air Jordan Spizike lateral side. Nike

Air Jordan Spizike medial side. Nike

Air Jordan Spizike top Nike

Air Jordan Spizike heel Nike

Want more?

The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

Here’s a First Look at Black History Month-Themed Air Jordans Coming out in 2018