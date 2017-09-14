This Brand Is Selling On-Trend Embroidered Floral Sneakers — and They’re Under $20

Boohoo Jessica Floral Embroidered sneakers Boohoo

Thanks to sneakers such as Gucci’s Ace styles, white leather low-top looks with embroidered details continue to pop up on both the runway and the streets. But getting in on the trend doesn’t have to mean spending an arm and a leg on designer prices.

British retailer Boohoo is letting people enjoy the floral embroidered look for less — and we mean a lot less. While similar designer looks can cost nearly $1,000, models like Boohoo’s Jessica Floral Embroidered Trainer are priced under $100. In fact, the shoes normally retails for $32, but they’re currently on sale for 50-percent-off at $16.

The Jessica Floral Embroidered Trainer is offered in two white leather styles, with the only variance being the color of their glossy heel tab, which is offered in both green and red makeups.

While this sort of trend-driven inspired look has become commonplace in fast fashion, it’s not often that you’re able to recreate a similar style at this price. Sizes are already selling out, so head over to us.boohoo.com now to grab your pair while they last.

Boohoo Jessica Floral Embroidered Trainer, $32 on sale for $16; us.boohoo.com

