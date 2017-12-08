Thieves Steal Thousands in Unreleased Air Jordan Sneakers From New York Nike Store

Two brazen thieves allegedly walked into Nike’s midtown Manhattan Niketown store Monday night and made away with dozens of unreleased Air Jordan sneakers — and the whole thing was caught on camera.

According to ABC 7, NYPD offers are on the hunt for the two men who allegedly wandered into the E 57th St. door after hours and managed to abscond with a box containing more than 30 pairs of the Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96,” which is set to arrive at retailers Saturday.

Reports indicate that the total value of the stolen shoes is roughly $7,200, which would put the number of pairs at around 32 based on the sneaker’s retail price of $220.

Air Jordan 11 Retro “Win Like ’96” ($220). Nike

The all-red “Win Like ’96” style is an updated take on the fan-favorite Air Jordan 11 retro sneaker. The patent leather-adorned model was originally released in 1995 and made famous on the NBA hardwood by the legendary Michael Jordan during his heyday with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan and the Bulls’ prolific 72-10 season and 1996 playoff run inspired this colorway, hence the “Win Like ’96” nickname.

Fans hoping to get their hands on this style through legal manners can pick the sneakers up Saturday for $220 from select Jordan Brand retailers and from Nike’s SNKRS app and nike.com at 10 a.m. ET.

Air Jordan 11 Retro “Win Like ’96.” Nike

Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96” heel detail. Nike

Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96” outsole. Nike

