Shipment of Yeezy Boosts Reportedly Stolen From Sneaker Store

Kanye West’s “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 drops Saturday, but one sneaker retailer almost had to call off its launch in the wake of an alleged robbery.

Danish retailer Rezet Sneaker Store took to Facebook this morning to ask its followers for help in cracking the case.

According to The Sole Supplier, four containers of Yeezys were stolen as a truck dropped them off at the shop.

“It’s really too bad,” Rezet director Kasper Mølgaard Nielsen told Euroman. According to Nielsen, no one on Rezet’s staff knows exactly when Yeezys are delivered to the store, so he doesn’t suspect an inside job.

“It must be someone who either knew that they have been in stock and followed the truck or in another way has known what was in the boxes,” Nielsen said. “We are pretty confident.”

Despite the robbery, Rezet says it will carry on with its previously announced raffle as planned.

“It’s a serious loss for us, but for those of you who want to get their hands on the shoes, we can reassure you that it was far from all the delivery that was stolen,” the retailer wrote on Facebook. “This means that there is still a raffle, and all sizes will still be available.”

The “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be released Saturday in adult ($220) and infant ($140) sizes. Find a complete list of participating stockists here.

