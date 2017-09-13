These Spooky Nike Sneakers Are Coming Out for Halloween

Nike Little Posite Instagram: @remix.footwear

Nike’s getting in the mood for Halloween with a spooky kids-exclusive retro style that recently surfaced on social media.

Here, the Air Foamposite One gets covered in bats and crimson shades, with vampire fang embroidery at the heel. The black Foamposite shell upper is accented with leather at the heel and eyestay, while a velvetlike liner adds a premium touch. The look is finished off with a yellow midfoot plate and a translucent red outsole.

This Halloween-themed pair is expected to be released on a Quickstrike basis, which means it could start arriving in stores any day now. Check back soon for the latest release date updates.

Previous Nike Little Posite styles have retailed from $50 to $180, depending on sizes.

