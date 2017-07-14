These Retro Basketball Sneakers Will Make You Nostalgic for the ’90s

And 1 Coney Island Classic black/white/navy And 1

Basketball fans who have been pining for the return of hoops shoes of yesterday will be happy to hear that a ’90s classic is making a comeback in its original form.

Former NBA star Stephon Marbury’s first signature shoe, the And 1 Marbury 1, is now available more than two decades after its first release.

Now called the Coney Island Classic — a nod to Marbury’s NYC roots — the retro kicks come in their original black, white and navy colorway, as well as two brand new tonal black and red makeups with faux reptile overlays in place of the original style’s tumbled leather.

And 1 Coney Island Classic black And 1

And 1 Coney Island Classic, $89.99; finishline.com

Each look boasts an all-leather upper and is cushioned with an EVA midsole. Additional support is added by a midfoot TPU shank and a molded heel counter. A translucent outsole with herringbone traction finishes off each style.

But the most nostalgic feature here is unquestionably And 1’s “Driving Player” logo embroidery. The emblem graced many of the brand’s trash-talking T-shirts and signature footwear throughout the ’90s.

Despite the inclusion of original tech, this retro model is best used for lifestyle wear and isn’t most suitable sneaker for serious performance use on the court.

Marbury, who played in the NBA from 1996 to 2009, is still active professionally in the Chinese Basketball Association, has remained prominent in the footwear world with his budget-priced Starbury brand. In 2015, Marbury made headlines after calling Michael Jordan “greedy” and tweeting about sneaker-related violence.

Whether you’re looking to relieve fond memories of Marbury’s on-court playing days or just want to add a classic hoops style to your collection, the And 1 Coney Island Classic is available now in all three looks pictured here for $89.99 from Finish Line.

Stephon Marbury playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1998. HEISENFELT/AP/Rex Shutterstock

And 1 Coney Island Classic red And 1

