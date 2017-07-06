These Rare Sneakers With Eyeballs Could Be Coming Back Next Year

Alife x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 "Black Lagoon" Instagram: @indy.sneakers

It’s been a decade since New York-based streetwear brand Alife released its “Monster Pack” Asics sneakers, but it looks like the collaborative concept could be revisited in 2018.

Alife shared on Instagram yesterday an image of a brand new monster-inspired Asics Gel-Lyte III sneaker. The look includes a vibrant blue textured upper with a purple liner and bright green accents. Head-turning color scheme aside, one of the most notable details here is the accoutrements that tie into the laces depicting eyeballs. At the midsole, the monster theme is completed with a jagged teeth pattern.

A release date for this new blue-based colorway has not been revealed, but the Instagram caption indicates a launch will take place next year.

The two brands previously collaborated in 2007 on the Gel-Lyte 3 “Monster Pack,” which included “Green Monster” and “Black Lagoon” iterations of the retro runner. Both styles were released alongside matching apparel and retailed for $200 each.

Today, both Alife x Asics “Monster Pack” sneakers from 2007 are hard to come by, but if you don’t want to wait for next year’s release, a pair of the “Black Lagoon” style can be purchased now on eBay for $265.

Alife x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “Black Lagoon,” $265; ebay.com

Alife x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “Black Lagoon” Flight Club

Alife x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “Green Monster” from 2007 Flight Club

