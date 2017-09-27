These Limited-Edition Nike Special Field Air Force 1s Are Only Releasing at One Store in the World

Nike Special Field Air Force 1 Mid "For Baltimore" heel detail Nike

Nike’s seasonal favorite Special Field Air Force 1 (aka SF AF-1) is back in a big way for fall/winter ’17, and yesterday, the brand unveiled an exclusive style paying homage to the sneaker’s storied past.

The story of the Nike Special Field Air Force 1 “For Baltimore” traces back to 1984, which was a significant turning point for the original Air Force 1 model. As the story goes, Nike had halted production of the Bruce Kilgore-designed sneaker just two years after its launch. But the shoe’s cult following in Baltimore led the brand to reconsider, ultimately choosing to continue making the now-iconic kicks.

In the spirit of Baltimore’s Air Force 1 revitalization in the ‘80s, Nike has given the Special Field Air Force 1 a makeover that represents “B’More” to the core.

The black and gum colorway features a custom embroidered strap that reads “B’More” in gold, while a matching hangtag references the significance of the year 1984. Inside, the shoe’s insoles are printed with comic book-inspired patterns. Rounding out the package is a special-edition box and comic book illustrated by artist Ed Piskor that covers the history of the time-tested sneaker.

The Nike Special Field Air Force 1 Mid “For Baltimore” drops Saturday, but it’s not going to be easy to get. Sticking with the Baltimore theme, the style will be released exclusively from Downtown Locker Room’s (DTLR) Mondawmin Mall and on Monument Street locations in the city. An online release has not yet been confirmed.

