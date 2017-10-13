These Limited-Edition Reeboks Could Be the Most Premium Sneaker Dropping This Weekend

Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Club C Premium tongue detail. Sneakersnstuff

The word “premium” is often thrown around carelessly among the sneaker community, but Swedish retailer Sneakersnstuff is taking the term back to its essence this weekend with a classic Reebok collaboration.

Using the simple yet sophisticated Reebok Club C as its base, Sneakersnstuff has stripped the sneaker down, replacing its traditional leather with a smooth elk leather that’s sure to age marvelously with wear.

The Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Club C Premium releases tomorrow. Sneakersnstuff/James Pearson-Howes

Branding has been kept to a minimum, appearing in the form of gold foil debossing at the tongue (Sneakersnstuff’s logo) and the heel (Reebok). There’s no flashy details or colors here; just high-quality, carefully chosen materials and accents.

In a press release, Sneakersnstuff explains how this project serves as the antithesis for today’s ever-present hyped-up footwear drops.

“We don’t expect this to create a line of resellers outside our doors, and we don’t expect our servers to crash from bots,” the retailer wrote. “We made this for you who want something more than just hype. In fact, we made this for ourselves.”

If you like what you see, this collaboration arrives tomorrow from each of Sneakersnstuff’s European doors and online from sneakersnstuff.com. The U.S. retail price is $159.

Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Club C Premium ($159). Sneakersnstuff

Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Club C Premium heel. Sneakersnstuff

Two looks featuring the Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Club C Premium. Sneakersnstuff/James Pearson-Howes

A lifestyle look at the Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Club C Premium. Sneakersnstuff/James Pearson-Howes

An on-foot look at the Sneakersnstuff x Reebok Club C Premium. Sneakersnstuff/James Pearson-Howes

