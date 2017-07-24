Statement-Making Adidas Stan Smiths Are Covered in Catchphrases Like ‘Nobody Is Perfect’

Michael Edery Adidas Stan Smith "Nobody Is Perfect" Farfetch

Despite their countless styles and updates, it can be hard to stand out while wearing Stan Smiths, which continue to be one of Adidas’ top-selling sneakers and are nearly unavoidable on city streets. But new looks available now are covered in colorful paint splatters and statement-making phrases that won’t get lost in the crowd.

Rather than an official collaboration, these styles appear to be customized by French artist Michaël Edery. They each use the Stan Smith’s typical white leather base but are far from traditional.

Multicolor paint splatters and bold phrases cover each shoe, including looks that read “nobody is perfect,” “yes I’m crazy” and a third in French that translates loosely to “this is not a basketball, this is a work of art.”

All three of the looks pictured here are available now from farfetch.com for $335 in limited quantities. Many sizes have just one pair left, so be sure to pick them up while you have the chance.

Adidas Stan Smith Michaël Edery Custom “Nobody Is Perfect,” $335; farfetch.com

Adidas Stan Smith Michaël Edery Custom “Yes I’m Crazy,” $335; farfetch.com

Michael Edery Adidas Stan Smith Farfetch

Adidas Stan Smith Michaël Edery Custom, $335; farfetch.com

Michael Edery Adidas Stan Smith top Farfetch

Michael Edery Adidas Stan Smith “Yes I’m Crazy” top Farfetch

Michael Edery Adidas Stan Smith “Nobody Is Perfect” top Farfetch

Want more?

Adidas Turned the Stan Smith Into a Sock Shoe and It’s Releasing Soon

Adidas Brings a Retro Color to the Stan Smith Sock Shoe

The Best Look Yet at Pharrell’s New Adidas Sneakers Coming Out Summer ’17