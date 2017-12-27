The Kith x Nike LeBron Lifestyle 15 Sneakers Can Be Worn Three Ways

Kith x Nike LeBron 15 detail. Instagram: @ronniefieg

Ahead of the retail debut of Ronnie Fieg’s Kith x Nike LeBron 15 collection, the FN Collaborator of the Year winner is giving his followers a closer look at what to expect come release day.

The sneakers featured in the new previews include the “Rose Gold” Kith x Nike LeBron Performance 15 and a multicolor Kith x Nike LeBron Lifestyle 15.

The new shots provide an up-close look at some of the finer points of the sneakers, including the Performance style’s white matted Zoom Air bags and premium Riri zipper hardware along with the Lifestyle look’s various strap possibilities.

“This is how we envision the Kith x Nike LeBron Lifestyle 15 being worn,” Fieg writes in one post. The look he’s referring to pairs the multicolor strapped sneakers with Kith’s signature Mercer cargo pants in olive green.

In another post, Fieg details how the Lifestyle version can be worn three ways: with its full three-piece strap, with only half a strap or with no strap at all.

During a November interview with The New York Times, Fieg confirmed the LeBron collaboration and mentioned that he expects the shoes to sell “extremely well.”

There is currently no confirmed launch information for this collaboration, but it’s expected to release before the end of the year and could presumably arrive sometime this weekend.

