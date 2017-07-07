These Exclusive Nike Shoes Come With a Matching Car and Cost $21,650

Asphaltgold Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit iD detail Asphaltgold

Whether it’s matching apparel or special-edition accessories, it’s not unheard of for certain sneakers to come packaged with extras. But a $21,650 Smart car? Thanks to German retailer Asphaltgold, that’s now a reality.

The Böblingen, Germany-based automative manufacturer teamed up with Asphaltgold to give its Smart Fortwo Brabus edition a matte gray and bright yellow makeover.

“The combination of matte gray and bright yellow makes the city’s heart beat faster and makes it a new icon on gray asphalt,” reads Smart’s product description.

This color scheme was also used to create a pair of Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit iD sneakers, which have been decked out with custom Asphaltgold accessories and branding. But the only way to get the kicks is to buy the car, too.

You read that correctly: to get your hands on the custom Air Max sneakers, you’ll have to commit to purchasing the Smart car, which is priced starting at 18,990 Euro (around $21,650). The eco-friendly car is also offered in upgraded versions up to 27,015 Euro (around $30,800).

For more details, visit Asphaltgold and Smart.

Smart Fortwo Brabus Asphaltgold

Asphaltgold Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit iD Asphaltgold

Asphaltgold Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit iD front Asphaltgold

Asphaltgold Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit iD heel Asphaltgold

Asphaltgold Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit iD lateral Asphaltgold

