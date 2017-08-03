These Limited-Edition Adidas NMDs Only Dropped at One Store and You Can Still Get Them

Adidas NMD R1 "Black Reflective" Champ's Sports Exclusive lateral Adidas

Adidas’ everlasting NMD franchise just got a brand new style, and there’s only one place readers can get their hands on it.

This “Black Reflective” makeup of the Adidas NMD R1 launched today exclusively from Champs Sports in-store and online. The sneakers, which have a style code of CQ0759 and an official color description of “Black/Gray/White,” retail for $129.99 and use what is arguably the NMD’s most popular iteration, the R1 runner silhouette.

As the “Black Reflective” nickname suggests, this style combines a black Roller Knit upper with reflective details on its branding, laces, and EVA midsole plugs. Its knitted upper is a less expensive alternative to Adidas’ Primeknit styles and was previously featured on a women’s Foot Locker exclusive NMD makeup. The “Black Reflective” look is finished off with a full-length Boost midsole.

This limited-edition style can be purchased now for $129.99 from champssports.com while supplies last. Don’t hesitate to pick a pair up, as select sizes are already out of stock.

