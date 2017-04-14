These 8 Trendy Athleisure Styles Are On Sale Now

View Slideshow Courtesy of brand.

Saving up for a summer vacation? If so, it doesn’t mean having to give up on some new spring footwear — especially when it comes to athleisure looks. There are plenty of fun, colorful styles on sale this month, allowing you to stock up on some of your favorite looks.

The athleisure category is one of the fastest growing today since it offers the best of two footwear worlds: casual and comfortable. While these sporty designs are not meant for a heavy-duty workout or run through the park, they’re a perfect footnote to a pair of yoga pants or a maxi dress when running errands on a Saturday afternoon. And, since they often weigh just a few ounces, they’re also ideal for travel.

Saucony Bullet Microdot sneaker, $38.50; saucony.com

Today’s wave of athleisure styles come in just about all your favorite silhouettes, including easy-to-wear clogs from comfort brand Easy Spirit; Mary Janes from Clarks; and lace-up styles by Ecco and Cole Haan.

<strong>Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Laser Wingtip Oxford, $139.95; <a href="http://www.colehaan.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >colehaan.com</a></strong> Courtesy of brand.

For those who might shy away from exposing their toes during the summer, these looks are best worn sockless. And, to keep them fresh throughout the summer, insoles can often be removed and replaced with a fresh pair of your choosing.

