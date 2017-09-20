These $400 Swarovski Crystal-Covered Nikes Drop Tomorrow, but They Won’t Be Easy to Get

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski details Nike

After a near-instant sellout during spring ’17, Nike is once again teaming up with Austrian crystal company Swarovski for a limited-edition retro women’s sneaker.

Picking up where March’s black-based Air Max 97 style left off, this new makeup references one of the retro runner’s most memorable original colorways, known to fans as the “Silver Bullet.”

For this special edition, Nike has kept all of the “Silver Bullet” Air Max 97’s original design cues intact, including a silver-based upper with flowing lines and accents of black and red with a white midsole. The sneaker, which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, also retains its visible Air Max cushioning.

The Air Max 97 LX Swarovski makes use of the Austrian brand’s Crystal Fabric material, which uses thousands of tiny uncut crystals to produce a shimmering effect while remaining durable enough for regular wear.

“This was such an exciting project in terms of material innovation,” Marie Crow, material design director for NikeWomen Sportswear, said in a statement. “We were looking to explore shine and durability in a new and innovative way, and we loved the juxtaposition of the Crystal Fabric’s tough sparkle to reinvent an already iconic shoe.”

Whether you missed out on March’s drop or just want to add another look to your Swarovski sneaker selection, this Air Max 97 LX style will be released tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com for $400.

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski, $400; nike.com

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski lateral Nike

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski medial Nike

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski toe Nike

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski reflective details Nike

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski top Nike

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski heel Nike

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski outsole Nike

Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski dust bag Nike

