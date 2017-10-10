These Sofia Richie-Endorsed Adidas Iniki Runners Are Out Now, but There’s Only One Place You Can Get Them

Sofia Richie for Adidas/Foot Locker Europe Instagram: @sofiarichie

Sofia Richie doesn’t have her own sneaker collaboration — yet, at least — but the emergent model is the face of a brand-new Adidas Iniki Runner colorway.

The “Collegiate Burgundy/White/Gum” makeup of the Boost-cushioned runner arrives just in time for fall with seasonal shades. Its upper, which features a “hidden sock” construction for a snug fit, is composed of mesh and suede for a comfortable, retro-inspired look.

Down low, a full-length Boost midsole adds impact support with the brand’s fan-favorite technology, while an always-on-trend gum rubber outsole complements the color combination.

The only catch is that unlike many Iniki Runner styles, there’s only one place where you can pick up this colorway endorsed by Richie. It’s exclusive to Foot Locker Europe both in-store and online, which unfortunately does not offer shipping to the States — so you’ll need to phone your friends and family across the pond for some assistance with this one.

This model retails for £89.99, or around $118, and is available exclusively in women’s sizing. Find out more info via Foot Locker Europe here.

Adidas Iniki Runner Foot Locker EU

Adidas Iniki Runner heel Foot Locker EU

Adidas Iniki Runner outsole Foot Locker EU

