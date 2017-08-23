Nike Made Exclusive Versions of the Air Force 1, and There’s Only One Place You Can Get Them

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Low Premium Bread and Butter yellow insole Nike

Nike is teaming with e-commerce fashion retailer Zalando to promote the Berlin-based company’s upcoming Bread and Butter festival.

To commemorate the event, which runs Sept. 1-3, Nike created two women’s-exclusive colorways of the classic Air Force 1 sneaker.

The particular model is the Air Force 1 Upstep Premium Low, and it’s outfitted with luxe materials and unique details that set it apart from your standard Air Force 1 iteration.

Each look features full leather uppers with hidden, rolled seams for a clean profile. All white midsoles and outsoles complete the special makeups, which also feature repeating Swoosh branding on their insoles.

Both shoes you see here will be released in women’s sizes on Sept. 1 at the Bread and Butter festival in Berlin and can also be purchased online from zalando.com.

