There’s Only One Place You Can Get These Limited-Edition Timberland Boots

While outdoor enthusiasts await more information on the upcoming collaboration between The North Face and Timberland, the latter has just released another exclusive project that should be on your radar.

The latest brand to be featured in Barneys’ BNY Sole Series collaborations is none other than Timberland. The upscale retailer and heritage outdoor brand came together for three limited-edition offerings including a premium take on Timberland’s classic 6-inch work boot ($190) and two Vibram sole-equipped Authentic Hike nubuck boots ($250 each).

Barneys x Timberland Authentic Hike in wheat nubuck. Barneys

Here, Barneys replaces the 6-inch work boots’ traditional nubuck upper with a brown grained leather, giving the street style staple a handsome makeover. As for the Authentic Hike boots, each style is dressed in waterproof nubuck in Timberland’s iconic wheat shade and an easy-to-wear black look.

There’s no escaping winter weather, but you can tackle it head on in style with any of these limited-edition looks. Shop each of the Barneys x Timberland BNY Sole Series collection now from barneys.com while they last.

Barneys x Timberland 6-Inch Boot in grained leather. Barneys

Barneys x Timberland Authentic Hike in black nubuck. Barneys

