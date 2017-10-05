There Are Only 375 Pairs of These Premium Handmade Sneakers in the World

Sonra Proto "Grasshopper" insole Pangea Productions/Sonra

Famed footwear designer Hikmet Sugoer’s Sonra sneaker brand is getting a fresh new color very soon.

The Sonra Proto, a handmade retro runner-inspired silhouette produced in Germany, is set to launch this month in a green “Grasshopper” look. Limited to just 375 pairs worldwide, each shoe is individually numbered and includes premium materials.

The model is constructed with a suede upper with a vegetable-tanned leather liner and heel accent. Add in reflective accents and precise details, and you’re left with one of the most high-end athletic offerings on the market today.

Sugoer has released six Sonra Proto styles to date, all of which have sold out nearly immediately. As the co-founder of German retailer Solebox (which he left in 2015), Sugoer has distinguished himself through high-profile collaborations with the likes of Adidas, Asics and New Balance.

Unfortunately, the “Grasshopper” Sonra Proto won’t be easy to come by. It’s set to release in-store among select retailers on Saturday, while an online drop will take place via sonra.de on Oct. 15. The Sonra Proto retails for 270 euros, or around $316.

