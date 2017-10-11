There Are Only 48 Pairs of These Ultra-Premium Sneakers Inspired by Classic Basketball Shoes

No.One Charlie No.One

In June, rising NBA rookie Markelle Fultz made headlines after being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. But the former Washington Huskies guard’s draft stature wasn’t the only thing that had people talking.

Fultz, who has a multiyear endorsement deal with Nike, had sneaker and style bloggers doing double-takes on the night of the draft when he showed up in a pair of custom sneakers made of basketball leather. The bespoke kicks were the handiwork of No.One, an up-and-coming footwear brand based in Venice, Calif.

While you won’t be able to get your hands on Fultz’s personal basketball leather shoes, No.One just released two new handmade styles that take a page from the sport’s historic footwear, namely the classic cap-toed sneaker. Here, the brand has given the classic hoops sneaker an ultra-premium makeover, resulting in a luxuriously refined take on a familiar look.

An on-foot look at the No.One Charlie in black. No.One

The model, known as the Charlie, is constructed with an Italian vegetable-tanned leather upper complemented by waxed laces and a lambskin liner. At the bottom, a blown EVA athletic style midsole is paired with a hand-poured Hevea rubber outsole.

The No.One Charlie is priced at $575 and limited to 24 pairs in each style. It’s available now at no.one.la.

No.One Charlie in black No.One

No.One Charlie in black front No.One

No.One Charlie in black lateral No.One

No.One Charlie in black heel No.One

An on-foot look at the No.One Charlie in natural leather. No.One

No.One Charlie in natural leather No.One

No.One Charlie in natural leather front No.One

No.One Charlie in natural leather lateral No.One

No.One Charlie in natural leather heel No.One

