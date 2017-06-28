The Weeknd Shows Off New Puma Kicks — and His Porsche — in Latest Campaign

The Weeknd for Puma Puma

Fans who are awaiting The Weeknd’s first sneaker collaboration with Puma will have to wait a bit longer, but this should be enough to hold you over.

The “Starboy” singer headlines the brand’s latest campaign for the upcoming Ignite Limitless Netfit sneakers, which are an updated take on Puma’s Ignite Limitless training shoes. The shots see The Weeknd filling up a classic Porsche complete with a “STARBOY” license plate, all while clad in the new Puma kicks.

This updated version of the shoe retains the same Ignite cushioning and overall silhouette seen on the original but adds Puma’s customizable Netfit lacing system to the mix.

The Weeknd wears the Puma Ignite Limitless Netfit. Puma

According to the brand, this update will allow wearers to adjust the Ignite Limitless Netfit to their desired needs, shape and style.

If you’re going hard in the gym, the laces can be modified for a secure and supportive fit. When you’re done, simply relace the shoe for a more casual and relaxed feel. You can even change the entire look by connecting your own loops — the possibilities are endless.

Puma Ignite Limitless Netfit Puma

The Puma Ignite Limitless Netfit drops globally July 6 from Puma stores, puma.com and select retailers.

A release date for The Weeknd’s Puma collaboration (pictured below) has not yet been confirmed, but the shoes are expected to arrive soon. “In a few months, I’ll be able to share what we’ve been working on. Until then, stay tuned,” the singer wrote in an April Instagram post.

Firefly Tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

