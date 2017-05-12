Here’s the First Detailed Look at The Weeknd’s Upcoming Puma Sneakers

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the Met Gala. Gourley/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Less than a year after becoming a Puma brand ambassador, Canadian recording artist The Weeknd’s first-ever sneaker collaboration is almost here.

The Weeknd initially teased the collab in April, announcing on Instagram that the sneakers would arrive in stores soon. “In a few months I’ll be able to share what we’ve been working on. Until then stay tuned,” wrote the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.

FINALLY… excited to announce that my shoe collaboration with @puma will arrive soon. In a few months I'll be able to share what we've been working on. Until then stay tuned 🖤 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Weeks later, we now have a detailed look at the collaboration, courtesy of sneaker supplier to the stars Benjamin Kickz. The famed reseller — who sources rare footwear for such celebrities as DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and Odell Beckham Jr. — shared photos of a sample version of the unreleased kicks yesterday on Instagram.

The Weeknd x Puma sneakers have a thick white midsole. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

From what can be seen in the shots, the shoes feature a high-top silhouette in an off-white leather. A thick white midsole appears below, while the heel is equipped with a zipper closure. Branding includes The Weeknd’s “XO” graphic on the tongue, alongside the Puma logo, and the brand’s signature formstrip logo at the side.

There are currently no confirmed release details for this collaboration.

Puma’s signature formstrip branding appears on The Weeknd’s collaboration. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

The tongue of The Weeknd’s Puma sneakers features the recording artist’s XO branding. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

The unreleased The Weeknd x Puma sneaker uses a high-top silhouette. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

The Weeknd x Puma’s heel features a zip closure. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

The inner sample tag on The Weeknd’s Puma sneakers. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

👀 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

⭐️ A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

