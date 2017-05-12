Here’s the First Detailed Look at The Weeknd’s Upcoming Puma Sneakers

Less than a year after becoming a Puma brand ambassador, Canadian recording artist The Weeknd’s first-ever sneaker collaboration is almost here.
The Weeknd initially teased the collab in April, announcing on Instagram that the sneakers would arrive in stores soon. “In a few months I’ll be able to share what we’ve been working on. Until then stay tuned,” wrote the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.
Weeks later, we now have a detailed look at the collaboration, courtesy of sneaker supplier to the stars Benjamin Kickz. The famed reseller — who sources rare footwear for such celebrities as DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and Odell Beckham Jr. — shared photos of a sample version of the unreleased kicks yesterday on Instagram.
From what can be seen in the shots, the shoes feature a high-top silhouette in an off-white leather. A thick white midsole appears below, while the heel is equipped with a zipper closure. Branding includes The Weeknd’s “XO” graphic on the tongue, alongside the Puma logo, and the brand’s signature formstrip logo at the side.
There are currently no confirmed release details for this collaboration.
Want more?
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Spotted in Sneakers in Argentina
See The Weeknd in His First Ad Campaign For Puma
Did Kanye West’s Artist Big Sean Leave Adidas to Sign an Endorsement Deal With Puma?