The Weeknd’s First Puma Sneakers Come Out Next Month

By / 3 mins ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd performs at Openair in Switzerland.
NICK SOLAND/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

After teasing a sneaker collaboration with Puma in April, Canadian recording artist The Weeknd has announced the official release date for his first namesake kicks.

Dubbed the Parallels, the high-top The Weeknd x Puma sneakers are set to drop August 24. The shoes have thus far been seen solely in a off-white/light gray leather makeup, although it’s likely that more styles will follow.

To my fans : The "Parallels" are finally dropping August 24th. PUMAXO… Let's GO

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

In May, sneaker reseller @benjaminkickz shared a detailed look at a sample version of the model. The high-top silhouette The Weeknd’s signature “XO” graphic on the tongue, a heel zipper closure and a thick, stacked sole.

The Weeknd signed a brand ambassador deal with Puma in September and has since been the face of numerous campaigns, including the Tsugi Netfit and most recently, the Ignite Limitless Netfit.

The Weeknd x Puma The tongue of The Weeknd’s Puma sneakers features the recording artist’s XO branding. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

The Weeknd x Puma Puma’s signature formstrip branding appears on The Weeknd’s collaboration. Instagram: @benjaminkickz
The Weeknd x Puma The heel of the The Weeknd x Puma sneakers features a zip closure. Instagram: @benjaminkickz
The Weeknd x Puma The unreleased The Weeknd x Puma sneaker uses a high-top silhouette. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

