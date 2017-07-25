The Weeknd’s First Puma Sneakers Come Out Next Month

After teasing a sneaker collaboration with Puma in April, Canadian recording artist The Weeknd has announced the official release date for his first namesake kicks.
Dubbed the Parallels, the high-top The Weeknd x Puma sneakers are set to drop August 24. The shoes have thus far been seen solely in a off-white/light gray leather makeup, although it’s likely that more styles will follow.
In May, sneaker reseller @benjaminkickz shared a detailed look at a sample version of the model. The high-top silhouette The Weeknd’s signature “XO” graphic on the tongue, a heel zipper closure and a thick, stacked sole.
The Weeknd signed a brand ambassador deal with Puma in September and has since been the face of numerous campaigns, including the Tsugi Netfit and most recently, the Ignite Limitless Netfit.
Want more?
Selena Gomez Goes Glam in Shimmery Black Dress & Strappy Sandals for More Birthday Celebrations
Selena Gomez Wore Two Very Different Outfits While Celebrating Her Birthday With The Weeknd
Canada Day 2017: Here Are 23 Stylish Canadians You Should Know