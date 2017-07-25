The Weeknd’s First Puma Sneakers Come Out Next Month

The Weeknd performs at Openair in Switzerland. NICK SOLAND/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

After teasing a sneaker collaboration with Puma in April, Canadian recording artist The Weeknd has announced the official release date for his first namesake kicks.

Dubbed the Parallels, the high-top The Weeknd x Puma sneakers are set to drop August 24. The shoes have thus far been seen solely in a off-white/light gray leather makeup, although it’s likely that more styles will follow.

To my fans : The "Parallels" are finally dropping August 24th. PUMAXO… Let's GO A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

In May, sneaker reseller @benjaminkickz shared a detailed look at a sample version of the model. The high-top silhouette The Weeknd’s signature “XO” graphic on the tongue, a heel zipper closure and a thick, stacked sole.

The Weeknd signed a brand ambassador deal with Puma in September and has since been the face of numerous campaigns, including the Tsugi Netfit and most recently, the Ignite Limitless Netfit.

The tongue of The Weeknd’s Puma sneakers features the recording artist’s XO branding. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

Puma’s signature formstrip branding appears on The Weeknd’s collaboration. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

The heel of the The Weeknd x Puma sneakers features a zip closure. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

The unreleased The Weeknd x Puma sneaker uses a high-top silhouette. Instagram: @benjaminkickz

