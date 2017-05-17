The Weeknd Chows Down on Ramen in Latest Puma Campaign

The Puma Tsugi Netfit features the brand's customizable lacing system.

Before The Weeknd’s first Puma sneaker collaboration drops, the Canadian crooner is showing off one of the brand’s latest looks.

The campaign highlights Puma’s Tsugi Netfit model, which is an update of the Tsugi sneaker that debuted in April. This latest version includes the brand’s new Netfit lacing system, which allows the wearer to customize their shoelaces for different styles and needs.

According to Puma, the Tsugi was inspired by Japanese design. The sneaker’s name translates to “next” in Japanese. It’s been released in a number of styles since its April debut, but this is the first time the Tsugi has made use of Puma’s new Netfit construction.

The Tsugi Netfit is built with a knitted mesh upper with a supportive overlay that allows for unique lacing options. Down low, it’s cushioned with the brand’s Ignite foam for a soft and responsive feel.

Set to launch June 1, the Tsugi Netfit will be available from select Puma doors and retailers worldwide. In the meantime, fans can pick up the Tsugi in four different styles for $100 each from puma.com.

