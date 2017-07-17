A closeup of the military-inspired Yeezy 350 "Moonrock" custom made by The Shoe Surgeon. The Shoe Surgeon

It’s not easy to get your hands on a pair of rap star Kanye West’s beloved sneakers, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350. But securing a custom pair from Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone is tougher. And one lucky client just got a pair that sneaker fiends will undoubtedly be clamoring for.

Chambrone unveiled today his one-of-one Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Moonrock” that was customized using vintage U.S. military tarps. The sneakers, which were provided by his customer, were executed with a tent material that was sourced from an old surplus warehouse in Vernon, Calif., according to The Shoe Surgeon.

The Shoe Surgeon’s military-inspired Yeezy 350 “Moonrock” custom. The Shoe Surgeon

A closeup of the military custom Yeezy 350 “Moonrock,” created by The Shoe Surgeon. The Shoe Surgeon

Included in the materials was an old USA Army Ground cover, which was silicone and stone washed to ensure it is soft to the touch, and high quality Japanese calf on the upper.

The Shoe Surgeon confirmed that the custom look cost $2,000. He also proclaimed that he would only remake this design for one person: West himself.

Another look at The Shoe Surgeon’s military-inspired Yeezy 350 “Moonrock” custom. The Shoe Surgeon

