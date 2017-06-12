The Shoe Surgeon Just Made a Crazy Nike LeBron Custom — That You Can Never Buy

A closeup of The Shoe Surgeon branding on a custom Nike Zoom LeBron 2. The Shoe Surgeon

Sure, there are plenty of LeBron James signature Nike sneakers out now to choose from. But if you have the money to spend on something luxurious and exclusive, a Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone custom is a way more desirable option.

With the NBA Finals underway, Chambrone unveiled today a custom sneaker he made for a client, executed on one of the first shoes King James wore on a pro court: the Nike Zoom LeBron 2. The shoes, according to The Shoe Surgeon, were designed with a sole meant to have a vintage look.

The Shoe Surgeon custom Nike Zoom LeBron 2. The Shoe Surgeon

This iteration of the Nike Zoom LeBron 2 boasts a metallic gold upper that features some of James’ basketball stats throughout his legendary career laser etched into it. In addition to the stats, the kicks feature The Shoe Surgeon’s signature skull branding on the upper.

These are sneakers any fan of the baller would want, but they will never be able to get their hands on. Chambrone confirmed the shoe, which his unnamed client paid $3,500 for, is a one-of-one.

The heels of a custom Nike Zoom LeBron 2, made by The Shoe Surgeon. The Shoe Surgeon