The Rock’s Under Armour Sneakers Will Arrive in April

By / 1 min ago
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Under Armour
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wearing Under Armour.
Instagram/Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased fans with glimpses of his signature Under Armour sneakers on social media since 2016. And now, the kicks have a release date.

Through his personal social media accounts, Johnson stated the latest installment of the Project Rock Collection with Under Armour, highlighted by his Rock Delta sneakers, will arrive in stores on April 5. And like only The Rock can, he showed off his sneakers clangin’ and bangin’ in his favorite place, the Iron Paradise, aka the gym.

Related
March Madness Is Here: The 10 Sneakers You'll See in the Tournament

To show off the latest looks from the Project Rock Collection, Under Armour and The Rock’s production company, Seven Bucks Productionsshot the celebrity in the line over two insane workouts — one in Los Angeles and the other in Hawaii. The workouts can be seen on Instagram in five separate video posts, as well as one four-minute video on YouTube.

Prior to his sneakers getting a release date, Johnson and Under Armour dropped several gym-ready apparel items and accessories, such as T-shirts and duffel bags. The Rock also unveiled his alarm clock mobile app, The Rock Clock, in May.

In October, The Rock gave fans the best look at the shoes until today’s unveil — during, you guessed it, a workout — promising the kicks would be available some time in 2017.

Rock Delta Under Armour The RockA look at the Rock Delta sneakers from Under Armour x The Rock. YouTube/TheRock.
Rock Delta Under Armour The RockThe heels of the Rock Delta sneakers from Under Armour x The Rock. YouTube/TheRock.
Rock Delta Under Armour The RockThe Rock working out in his Under Armour Rock Delta sneakers. YouTube/TheRock.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s