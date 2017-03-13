The Rock’s Under Armour Sneakers Will Arrive in April

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wearing Under Armour. Instagram/Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased fans with glimpses of his signature Under Armour sneakers on social media since 2016. And now, the kicks have a release date.

Through his personal social media accounts, Johnson stated the latest installment of the Project Rock Collection with Under Armour, highlighted by his Rock Delta sneakers, will arrive in stores on April 5. And like only The Rock can, he showed off his sneakers clangin’ and bangin’ in his favorite place, the Iron Paradise, aka the gym.

To show off the latest looks from the Project Rock Collection, Under Armour and The Rock’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, shot the celebrity in the line over two insane workouts — one in Los Angeles and the other in Hawaii. The workouts can be seen on Instagram in five separate video posts, as well as one four-minute video on YouTube.

Prior to his sneakers getting a release date, Johnson and Under Armour dropped several gym-ready apparel items and accessories, such as T-shirts and duffel bags. The Rock also unveiled his alarm clock mobile app, The Rock Clock, in May.

In October, The Rock gave fans the best look at the shoes until today’s unveil — during, you guessed it, a workout — promising the kicks would be available some time in 2017.

A look at the Rock Delta sneakers from Under Armour x The Rock. YouTube/TheRock.

The heels of the Rock Delta sneakers from Under Armour x The Rock. YouTube/TheRock.