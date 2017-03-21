The RealReal Buyers Can’t Get Enough of These Shoes

The RealReal's top-selling men's sneakers in the U.S. The RealReal

Popular luxury consignment site The RealReal offers authentic high-end goods in a number of categories, including men’s sneakers for refined tastes.

The site recently announced its top selling men’s sneakers in the U.S., as well as the most popular models in New York City and San Francisco.

Topping the U.S. rankings is the Common Projects Achilles Low-Top, an Italian-made leather sneaker revered for its simple yet unmistakable design.

Common Projects Achilles Low-Top. The RealReal

The RealReal’s second best selling men’s sneaker in the U.S. is the Buscemi 100MM High-Top, a luxury sneaker inspired by handbags.

Buscemi 100MM High-Top. The RealReal

With its signature crinkle texture and Italian hardware, the Balenciaga Arena High-Top is the third best-selling shoe in the U.S.

Balenciaga Arena High-Top. The RealReal

Valentino injects some color into the rankings with its Camouflage Rock Runner at number four.

Valentino Camouflage Rock Runner. The RealReal

Rounding out the U.S. rankings is the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The RealReal

In city-specific rankings, New York was dominated by the Common Projects Achilles, Balenciaga Arena, Mason Margiela Replica, Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and Gucci Ace Low-Top, while the San Francisco market prefers the Louis Vuitton Damier High-Top, Gucci GG Low-Top, Lanvin Low-Top, Common Projects Achilles, and the Givenchy Urban Knots Low-Top.

Louis Vuitton Damier High-Top. The RealReal

