The RealReal Buyers Can’t Get Enough of These Shoes

Popular luxury consignment site The RealReal offers authentic high-end goods in a number of categories, including men’s sneakers for refined tastes.
The site recently announced its top selling men’s sneakers in the U.S., as well as the most popular models in New York City and San Francisco.
Topping the U.S. rankings is the Common Projects Achilles Low-Top, an Italian-made leather sneaker revered for its simple yet unmistakable design.
The RealReal’s second best selling men’s sneaker in the U.S. is the Buscemi 100MM High-Top, a luxury sneaker inspired by handbags.
With its signature crinkle texture and Italian hardware, the Balenciaga Arena High-Top is the third best-selling shoe in the U.S.
Valentino injects some color into the rankings with its Camouflage Rock Runner at number four.
Rounding out the U.S. rankings is the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.
In city-specific rankings, New York was dominated by the Common Projects Achilles, Balenciaga Arena, Mason Margiela Replica, Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and Gucci Ace Low-Top, while the San Francisco market prefers the Louis Vuitton Damier High-Top, Gucci GG Low-Top, Lanvin Low-Top, Common Projects Achilles, and the Givenchy Urban Knots Low-Top.
Want more?
The RealReal Is Selling the Self-Lacing Nike Mag From ‘Back to the Future’ for $81,000
Neiman Marcus Teams With The RealReal On Luxury Consignment
Why Kanye West’s New Yeezys Could be the Easiest Ones to Get So Far