There’s a New Place to Shop That Sells Only Classic Sneakers

(L-R): Sneakers from Vans, Puma and Adidas featured in The_Ones. The_Ones

For a limited time, New York sneaker fanatics need to visit just one shop to buy many of their favorite iconic sneakers.

The_Ones, a temporary brick-and-mortar shopping experience powered by Zappos, will open tomorrow. The new concept will be introduced with Beyond, a pop-up shop by industry veteran Tarek Hassan. It will feature a curated assortment of classic sneakers such as Adidas Stan Smiths, Vans Old Skools and Converse Chuck Taylors. Hassan’s space includes art installations by NYC-based illustrator and designer Timothy Goodman.

A look inside The_Ones. The_Ones.

The sneakers featured in this shopping experience are legendary styles that are a staple in every devoted collector’s lineup. The shops will house men’s, women’s and unisex sizing. In addition to Converse, Adidas and Vans, the brands in the mix include Puma, New Balance and more.

“I love the idea of this whole classics thing. I thought it was a really solid idea, to take all these classics and put them under one roof — it has never been done before this way,” Hassan explained to Footwear News.

The_Ones location is on Hudson Street next to the Arlo Hotel and will remain open until Jan. 15. It will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Some of the sneakers featured in The_Ones. The_Ones

And The_Ones may not be limited to this New York experience, although its future after the debut is still undecided.

“The expectation is to be successful and figure out what we want to do next,” said Jeff Espersen, VP of merchandising at Zappos. “We’re excited about what’s happening now and what the possibilities are for the future.”

The_Ones will also have life digitally. The curated sneaker selection and other exclusive content will be posted and updated online via findtheones.com, and consumers will be able to buy the kicks through a shoppable Instagram account, @The_Ones.