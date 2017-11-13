These New The North Face x Timberland Boots Are Like a Down Jacket for Your Feet

The North Face x Timberland 6-Inch Nuptse 700 Boot. Instagram: @atmosnyc

Two of America’s most recognizable outdoor brands are teaming up for a collaboration that combines the best of both worlds.

On paper, VF Corp. companies The North Face and Timberland seem like obvious partners, but the two labels have never joined forces for a footwear collaboration until now — and what a collaboration it is.

Rather than experiment with unusual designs or materials, this makeup keeps it simple by mixing Timberland’s iconic 6-inch wheat boot with The North Face’s 700-fill down-insulated Nuptse look on its padded collar.

Coming Soon…Timberland x The NorthFace 6” Nuptse 700 Boot #atmosnyc #timberland #thenorthface #wdywt #hypebeastkicks #hypebeast A post shared by atmos New York (@atmosnyc) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:40am PST

According to New York-based retailer Atmos, the rugged yet cozy collaboration is coming soon, although an exact release date and price point have not yet been announced.

Best known for its apparel and outerwear, The North Face has been making a splash in the footwear category in recent months. It recently introduced two fan-favorite Japanese-exclusive sneakers to the U.S. market for the first time and worked with fellow VF Corp. brand Vans for another addition to their long-running collaboration.

