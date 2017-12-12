How to Get The North Face and Timberland’s Limited-Edition Winter Boots This Weekend

The North Face x Timberland 6-Inch Boot detail. Timberland

Two of winter’s most iconic street-style staples are coming together for a limited-edition collaboration that’s sure to keep you cozy from head to toe this season.

The North Face and Timberland’s collection includes the former’s goose down-filled Nuptse jacket and the latter’s 6-Inch Waterproof Boot.

For this collab, each brand lent its signature style to deliver the best of both worlds.

On the footwear side, the 6-Inch Waterproof Boot combines the shoe’s traditional yellow wheat nubuck with The North Face’s quilted Nuptse material with co-branding throughout.

An on-foot look at the The North Face x Timberland 6-Inch Boot. Timberland/Jonathan Mannion

Meanwhile, the Nupste Jacket features a 700-fill goose down body and Timberland’s signature yellow wheat nubuck material on the shoulders, along with the Timberland tree logo on the hood. A duck camouflage pattern lines the inside, while the jacket’s zipper pulls mimic the laces found on the boot.

This limited-edition collection will be released Saturday from select Timberland stores in Boston, Chicago, New York and San Francisco, as well as the following retailers; Atmos, BX Sports, City Jeans, Extra Butter, Oznico LTD, Paragon Sports, Ubiq and Woodstack.

The 6-Inch Waterproof Boots retail for $220, while the Nupste jacket is priced at $350.

The North Face x Timberland 6-Inch Boot. Timberland

The North Face x Timberland 6-Inch Boot heel. Timberland

The North Face x Timberland Nuptse jacket. Timberland

The North Face x Timberland Nuptse jacket detail. Timberland

Want more?

Holiday Guide: Great Men’s Shoes Under $200

How to Get OVO’s New Limited-Edition Timberland Boots This Week

TBT: A History of Supreme’s Timberland 6-Inch Premium Work Boot Collaborations