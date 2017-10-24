The North Face Brought These Limited-Edition Sock Sneakers to the United States for the First Time Ever

In the States, The North Face is best known for its versatile outerwear, which is just as popular on snowcapped mountain peaks as it is in urban city streets. But in Japan, the brand is viewed as much more than a go-to jacket outfitter — it’s often relied upon for wardrobe items from head to toe.

The North Face NSE Traction Lite Moc II medial side. The North Face

Certain North Face footwear models, such as the NSE Traction Lite Mac II and NSE Traction Chukka Lite II, have garnered strong cult followings in Japan but have never been offered in the U.S. — until now. According to the company, it’s brought both of the aforementioned models stateside for a limited time only.

The NSE Traction Lite Mac II is featured here in a dark gray colorway. The simple yet sporty design features a slip-on construction with a water-resistant upper featuring bold branding across the top and a rugged winter-ready outsole. But the standout feature here is actually something you can’t see from the outside; the shoes feature a cozy downlike Primaloft insulation to keep your feet comfortable during cold weather.

This model is available now while supplies last for $100 from thenorthface.com and select retailers.

The North Face NSE Traction Lite Moc II sole. The North Face

