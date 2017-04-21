The 9 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Kolor x Adidas Pure Boost ZG. Y-3

Everyone loves a good deal — especially sneakerheads.

For readers who are looking for a way to expand their collections without splurging too much, we’ve gathered some of the best discounted sneakers available now.

And they’re not your ordinary frugal footwear choices, either — there are limited-edition Air Jordan retros, high-profile collaborations, exclusive designer shoes and many more men’s and women’s kicks to choose from.

Shop our picks below.

New Balance ML2016 “2016 Tokyo Design Studio.” New Balance

New Balance ML2016 “2016 Tokyo Design Studio,” $179.99 on sale for $159.99; newbalance.com

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit women’s, $150 on sale for $124.97; nike.com

Bape x Puma R698, $150 on sale for $114.99; puma.com

Air Jordan 6 Retro “All-Star” aka “Gotta Shine.” Nike

Air Jordan 6 Retro “All-Star” aka “Gotta Shine,” $225 on sale for $189.98; finishline.com

Kolor x Adidas Pure Boost ZG. Y-3

Kolor x Adidas Pure Boost ZG, $285 on sale for $199; barneyswarehouse.com

Maison Margiela women’s high-top (Barneys exclusive). Barneys

Maison Margiela women’s high-top (Barneys exclusive), $895 on sale for $359; barneyswarehouse.com

Reebok CrossFit Nano 7, $129.99 on sale for $109.99; reebok.com

Under Armour Curry 2.5, $134.99 on sale for $79.99; underarmour.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yin Yang.” Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yin Yang,” $159.99 on sale for $129.99; footlocker.com

