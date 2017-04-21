The 9 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Everyone loves a good deal — especially sneakerheads.
For readers who are looking for a way to expand their collections without splurging too much, we’ve gathered some of the best discounted sneakers available now.
And they’re not your ordinary frugal footwear choices, either — there are limited-edition Air Jordan retros, high-profile collaborations, exclusive designer shoes and many more men’s and women’s kicks to choose from.
Shop our picks below.
New Balance ML2016 “2016 Tokyo Design Studio,”
$179.99 on sale for $159.99; newbalance.com
Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit women’s,
$150 on sale for $124.97; nike.com
Bape x Puma R698,
$150 on sale for $114.99; puma.com
Air Jordan 6 Retro “All-Star” aka “Gotta Shine,”
$225 on sale for $189.98; finishline.com
Kolor x Adidas Pure Boost ZG,
$285 on sale for $199; barneyswarehouse.com
Maison Margiela women’s high-top (Barneys exclusive),
$895 on sale for $359; barneyswarehouse.com
Reebok CrossFit Nano 7,
$129.99 on sale for $109.99; reebok.com
Under Armour Curry 2.5,
$134.99 on sale for $79.99; underarmour.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yin Yang,”
$159.99 on sale for $129.99; footlocker.com
